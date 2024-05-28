Chris Martin Gives Fan Ride To His Show!

Chris Martin may be one of the kindest rock stars on the planet!

Saundra Glenn was on her way to Coldplay’s concert on Sunday in Luton, England. She has arthritis and had stopped to rest.

That’s when Martin saw her struggling, stopped his car, and offered to give her a ride!

She posted about the experience on X.

That moment when Chris Martin @Coldplay saw me struggling to walk, had his car stop and gave me a lift. Blooming amazing. Can’t believe this happened. What a decent bloke ❤️ We had a nice chat too. He is single and likes #Luton 😉 Thx again @BBCR1.#BigWeekend#SeeMyLuton pic.twitter.com/Fb9itT43LY — Saundra Glenn 💙 (@OfficialSaundra) May 26, 2024

How cool is that?

Glenn told the BBC that on the way to the show, “I was clutching his shoulder and having a chat like two old women.”