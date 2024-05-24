Agree/Disagree? Lauryn Hill Has ‘Best Album of All Time’

Apple Music made a somewhat startling declaration this week – and some music fans are not having it!

Apple released its list of the 100 Best Albums of All Time and taking the number one spot is Lauryn Hill’s 1998 debut album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

The album beat out Michael Jackson’s Thriller, The Beatles’ Abbey Road, Prince’s Purple Rain, and Nirvana’s Nevermind.

“Lauryn Hill’s debut — and only — solo studio album was a seismic event in 1998: a stunningly raw, profound look into the spiritual landscape not just of one of the era’s biggest stars, but of the era itself,” Apple Music said in a statement.

The album was a huge hit for Hill. It debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, and she was the first rap artist to win Album of the Year at the 1999 Grammy Awards.

As you can imagine, Apple’s list has garnered a lot of reaction online.

On Instagram, user King Wow wrote: “One of the best albums of all time. Merged hip hop, soul and r&b to create a timeless classic that she still tours off today without having to drop a follow up. Changed the game and inspired countless artists after her including Adele, Kanye, etc. This is more than deserved. GOAT”

Others are not so happy about it. cat wrote “OK but where is Queen” referring to the band not included anywhere in the top 100.

Dividend H wrote “Michael Jackson snubbed” and another wrote “How is this better than thriller pls tell me?” Gucci Bucke agrees, writing that Thriller “deserves to be #1. Best selling album of all time and had nothing but HITS, NO SKIPS!!!! PYT Human Nature Billie Jean Beat it Wanna be startin something.”

Another fan put up their own poll in the comments section and 60.8% of those voting said Apple got it wrong.

So, what do you think? Here’s Apple’s Top Ten list and link to the full 100.

1: The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (1998) – Lauryn Hill

2: Thriller (1982) – Michael Jackson

3: Abbey Road (1969) – The Beatles

4: Purple Rain (1984) – Prince

5: Blonde (2016) – Frank Ocean

6: Songs in the Key of Life (1976) – Stevie Wonder

7: good kid, m.A.A.d city (Deluxe Version) (2012) – Kendrick Lamar

8: Back to Black (2006) – Amy Winehouse

9: Nevermind (1991) – Nirvana

10: Lemonade (2016) – Beyoncé