Beyonce Makes History Again!

Feb 3, 2013; New Orleans, LA, USA; Beyonce performs during the halftime show in Super Bowl XLVII between the San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Beyonce has broken many records during her career and now she’s making history again!

She is now the first Black woman to top Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, with her new single “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

That’s right, Beyonce is at the top of the Country chart!

She is also just the second solo female artist to debut at the top of the chart, Taylor Swift was the first.

She’s also the first woman to top both the Hot Country Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts!

Beyonce has now topped seven of Billboard’s 14 song charts as a solo artist.

The song will be on Beyonce’s next album, “Act II,” out March 29.

