Are You A Last-Minute Tax Filer?

It’s April 15, which means it’s Tax Day! For most Americans, your 2023 federal income tax returns are due by midnight tonight.

IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel told reporters on Friday that 100 million returns had already been filed, but he was expecting tens of millions more over the weekend and even more today.

What are things looking like this year? Werfel said overall, two in three filers are getting a refund. The IRS has already paid out more than $200 billion in refunds through early April.

Here are the things to keep in mind as you get ready to file today:

Your deadline may not be today!

Some Americans have already been granted an automatic extension if they live in a federal disaster area. Massachusetts and Maine residents get an automatic extension because they observe Patriots Day on April 15. Americans living abroad get an extra two months and that includes members of the military.

What if you just can’t get it done?

You can fill out a request for an extension here. You will get an extra six months, pushing your deadline to October 15, 2024. However, if you think you owe, you will want to pay at least some of it by tonight’s deadline.

Check your state tax deadline.

Every state is different, and you can check your state’s tax deadline here.

Score some freebies to celebrate!

Several businesses are offering discounts and free stuff today. Krispy Kreme is offering a buy one, get one for the price of your state’s sales tax. GrubHub is offering a $5 discount on deliveries. Potbelly is offering a free sandwich with the purchase of another. TGI Fridays even has a new cocktail called Tax Break!

So here’s to Tax Day! May your filing run smoothly, your bill be small, and your refund be swift!