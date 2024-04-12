When To Watch Pat Sajak’s Last ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Wheel watchers, take note! Pat Sajak, the host of “Wheel of Fortune” for the past 41 years, has taped his final show.

“TVLine” reported Sajak taped his final spin as host on April 5, and the show will air June 7.

Sajak announced his retirement last summer and said at the time that the upcoming Season 41 would be his last.

Ryan Seacrest will take over as host of the show, alongside Vanna White, when Season 42 begins in September. White will keep on revealing letters through at least 2026.

Sajak won three Daytime Emmys for his hosting duties on “Wheel of Fortune.”

There have definitely been some memorable moments over the years… take a look!