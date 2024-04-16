What We Know About Taylor’s New Album

We know what Swifties will be doing Thursday night – staying up to be the first to listen to her new album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” when it’s released just after midnight on April 19!

Here’s what we know about the new album so far!

It’s her 11th, er, 15th studio album.

Depending on how you count it, “The Tortured Poets Department” is Swift’s 11th studio album, following the hugely successful “Midnights.” However, she has also re-recorded “Taylor’s Version” of four of those albums, so it’s technically her 15th album.

It has 16 songs.

“Poets” has 16 songs on the tracklist, along with some bonus songs. Here they are: “Fortnight,” “The Tortured Poets Department,” “My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys,” “Down Bad,” “So Long, London,” “But Daddy I Love Him,” “Fresh Out the Slammer,” “Florida!!!,” “Guilty as Sin?,” “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?,” “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can),” “loml,” “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” “The Alchemy,” and “Clara Bow.” Bonus tracks are “The Manuscript,” “The Bolter,” “The Albatross,” and “The Black Dog.”

It’s about heartbreak.

Fans were thinking the album was probably about Swift’s relationship and breakup with Joe Alwyn, and given some of the track titles, it’s a safe bet. Swift teased that the album is about heartbreak, sharing five exclusive playlists with Apple Music. Each playlist fits each stage of a breakup: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance.

The album will feature famous collaborators!

Right now, we know Post Malone and Florence + The Machine will be featured…

OK, so remember, the new album is out April 19. The tagline for it is “All’s fair in love and poetry,” which sounds intriguing! We can’t wait!