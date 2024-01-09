It’s the Week of the DAVIDS!

This is a big birthday week in the music world. THREE men named David were born during this week and all have made significant and lasting contributions to music!

First up, David Bowie was born January 8, 1947. He died in 2017 at the age of 69.

Our next David is David Matthews… although he usually goes by the name Dave! He was born January 9, 1967. Today he’s 57!

And finally, our third David is David Grohl, from Nirvana and now the Foo Fighters. He was born January 14, 1969, which makes him about to turn 55.

All three of our Davids are Grammy Award winners, have sold millions of albums, and dabbled in acting as well, but that’s where a lot of the similarities end! Check out our five fun facts about each David!

David Bowie

Often called the “chameleon of rock” due to his constant musical reinventions.

His eyes were different colors after he was punched in the left eye during a fight over a girl in 1962.

He met supermodel Iman in 1990 and said “I was naming the children the night we met … it was absolutely immediate.” They married in 1992. Bowie had two children.

He released his album “Blackstar” on his 69th birthday and passed two days later. CNN wrote that the album “reveals a man who appears to be grappling with his own mortality.”

A “Rolling Stone” Readers Poll ranked his two best hits as “Heroes” and “Life on Mars.”

Dave Matthews

He was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, and later moved to the United Kingdom and United States while growing up.

From 2000 to 2010, the Dave Matthews Band sold more tickets and earned more money than any other act in North America.

His older sister Anne was murdered by her husband in 1994 and the album “Under the Table and Dreaming” is dedicated to her.

He owns a vineyard in Virginia, called Blenheim, and also created Dreaming Tree Wines.

He’s been married to his wife Jennifer since 2000 and they have twin daughters and a son.

Dave Grohl