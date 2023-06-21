You Can Live Like Mariah Carey

Oh dahhlings… you can live in luxury just like Mariah Carey this summer with a cool new offer from Booking.com!

The musical icon has teamed up with the website to offer a special overnight trip package at her favorite Beverly Hills vacation rental! The package also includes an itinerary created by Mimi herself, showcasing her favorite places to dine, sightsee, and shop in Los Angeles.

The package goes live TODAY at noon, E.T., for a a single stay from June 24-26.

Oh, and did we mention the cost? It’s $6.21, in honor of the first day of summer! Seriously! (The price does not include airfare, just the mansion rental.)

Mariah Carey is known for her extravagant tastes and luxurious lifestyle… so if you want a sampling of what it means to be a star, this is it!

Mariah’s Beverly Hills Escape includes:

A two-night stay at the luxurious Beverly Hills estate that Mariah rented this spring

Reservations at Mariah’s favorite restaurants, such as The Terrace, Cara, Nobu Malibu, Dan Tana’s and Craig’s

A private consultation with a fashion stylist to get Mariah-ready along with beauty and self-care tips from Mimi herself

A guide to Mariah’s favorite local attractions, including Will Rogers State Beach, Runyon Canyon, The Getty, The Hammer and The Skirball

Carey did something similar with Booking.com around Christmastime, with a weekend experience at the Plaza Hotel.