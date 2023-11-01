The Rolling Stones Have Done Something No One Else Has!

The Rolling Stones just did something pretty impressive!

They are the only act to have a Top Ten album every single decade since the 1960s!

That means the Stones have had a hit album in the 1960s, ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, 2000s, ’10s, and now the ’20s!

Their newest album, “Hackney Diamonds,” is set to debut at #3 on the Billboard chart dated November 4. It’s the band’s first album of original material since “A Bigger Bang” in 2005. It’s also their first album since the death of their drummer, Charlie Watts, in 2021. Watts drummed in two of the new songs on the album. It also features contributions from Elton John, Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, and Stevie Wonder.

We should also note that only one other act even comes close to The Rolling Stones in terms of seven consecutive decades of hit albums. Barbra Streisand has hit albums from the ’60s through the ’10s. If she releases a new album this decade, and if it hits the Billboard Top Ten, she would match the Stones!

“Hackney Diamonds” also marks The Stones’ 38th Top 10-charting album, the most of any other act in history.