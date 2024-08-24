The Bieber Baby Is Here!
Justin Bieber is officially a father!
He and wife Hailey Bieber announced the birth of their first child together with a sweet post on Instagram.
The post stated simply, “WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER” with an emoji of a bear, alongside a baby’s foot.
They did not give the child’s birth date.
The couple announced they were expecting in May. They married in 2018.
Congratulations to the Biebers! One of Justin’s more well-known songs takes on a new meaning, now, right???