The Bieber Baby Is Here!

Justin Bieber is officially a father!

He and wife Hailey Bieber announced the birth of their first child together with a sweet post on Instagram.

The post stated simply, “WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER” with an emoji of a bear, alongside a baby’s foot.

They did not give the child’s birth date.

The couple announced they were expecting in May. They married in 2018.

Congratulations to the Biebers! One of Justin’s more well-known songs takes on a new meaning, now, right???