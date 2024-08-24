with Chris Cruise


The Bieber Baby Is Here!

Hailey Bieber & Justin Bieber
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Recording artist Justin Bieber with wife Hailey Bieber during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Bieber is officially a father!

He and wife Hailey Bieber announced the birth of their first child together with a sweet post on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

The post stated simply, “WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER” with an emoji of a bear, alongside a baby’s foot.

They did not give the child’s birth date.

The couple announced they were expecting in May. They married in 2018.

Congratulations to the Biebers! One of Justin’s more well-known songs takes on a new meaning, now, right???

