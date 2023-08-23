‘That ’70s Show’ Turns 25!

We first met Kelso, Fez, Eric, and Donna 25 years ago today! ‘That ’70s Show’ premiered on Fox on August 23, 1998! The was set in 1970s Wisconsin, and followed a group of friends navigating their teenage years. The show had a stellar ensemble cast with Topher Grace, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, and Don Stark, among others. It aired for eight seasons. The final episode followed the gang on New Year’s Eve in 1979 – making it the last day of the ’70s.

The show now has a spin-off – ‘That ’90s Show’ – which follows Eric and Donna’s daughter Leia during the summer of 1995. Season 1 is now streaming, and Netflix has promised a second season on the way.

The 25th anniversary of ‘That ’70s Show’ has sparked some serious reminiscing! TVLine took a look at all the guest stars who have been on the show, IMDB compiled the top 10 episodes of the show, and there’s video interviews from 1998 with now-husband-and-wife Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

Creator Bonnie Turner said the show was really about everyday American families. “This show is really timeless,” Turner told Variety on the eve of the 2006 series finale. “I don’t think kids change that much. Eight-tracks may become iPods, but there’s always the rite of passage to sneak a beer and bond with your friends.”

OK, now we gotta go binge-watch all eight seasons again!