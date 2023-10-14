Taylor Swift Could Earn $4 Billion With Tour, Film

We’ve heard reports how the “Eras” Tour is the most successful concert tour in U.S. history – well, a new report really spells it all out and it’s astounding!

The Washington Post just crunched all the numbers and found she could be making a whopping $4.1 billion from the tour and the film!

That is more than the yearly economic output of 42 countries!

That number is from ticket and merchandise sales – which are still going strong.

That number doesn’t include the overall economic impact the tour has on cities – fans make it an experience with dinners out, hotel stays, shopping and more. Her six shows at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium were said to generate $320 million into the county’s economy.

The tour isn’t done yet – Swift starts more international shows next month and will still be performing this time next year, with added shows in North America.

Her “Eras Tour” concert film is in theaters now and could break box office records, too!