Smash Mouth Lead Singer Dies At 56

Steve Harwell, the former lead singer of the band Smash Mouth, has died at the age of 56. The band’s manager confirmed Harwell died of liver failure. He had reportedly been in hospice care.

Smash Mouth is best known for its 1999 hit “All Star,” which was featured in the movie “Shrek.” Smash Mouth’s other hit songs include “Walkin’ on the Sun” and “I’m a Believer,” a cover of the Monkees’ tune.

Harwell left Smash Mouth in 2021 and retired from performing altogether.

Smash Mouth still performs and released a new song this year with a different lead singer.

The band posted a tribute to Harwell on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Steve Harwell was a true American Original. A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle. Steve will be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom. Rest in peace knowing you aimed for the stars, and magically hit your target. Rest easy.”

