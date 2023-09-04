with Chris Cruise


Smash Mouth Lead Singer Dies At 56

Smash Mouth on X

Steve Harwell, the former lead singer of the band Smash Mouth, has died at the age of 56. The band’s manager confirmed Harwell died of liver failure. He had reportedly been in hospice care.

Smash Mouth is best known for its 1999 hit “All Star,” which was featured in the movie “Shrek.” Smash Mouth’s other hit songs include “Walkin’ on the Sun” and “I’m a Believer,” a cover of the Monkees’ tune.

Harwell left Smash Mouth in 2021 and retired from performing altogether.

Smash Mouth still performs and released a new song this year with a different lead singer.

The band posted a tribute to Harwell on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Steve Harwell was a true American Original. A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle. Steve will be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom. Rest in peace knowing you aimed for the stars, and magically hit your target. Rest easy.” 

 

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

 

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

He Lived His Life Like a Song: Jimmy Buffett Dies At 76

Entertainment News

Michael Jackson’s Top Ten Songs

Entertainment News

‘The Price Is Right’ Host Bob Barker Dies At 99

Entertainment News

KEVIN! Macaulay Culkin Turns 43

More Stories

‘That ’70s Show’ Turns 25!

*NSYNC Reuniting?!?

Britney Spears’ Husband Files For Divorce

Madonna’s Birthday Gift to Fans: Rescheduled Tour Dates!

1 of 62