He Lived His Life Like a Song: Jimmy Buffett Dies At 76

Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, who some might call the ultimate beach bum, has died at age 76. An official statement on his website reads: “Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

No cause of death was released. Buffett was hospitalized in May, but posted on social media at the time that he’d be going on a “fishing trip with old friends, along with paddling and sailing and get myself back in good shape” upon his return home from the hospital.

Buffett was born in Missouri and raised in Alabama. He later moved to Key West, Florida, where he found his voice and his love for the laid-back beach bum lifestyle. His song “Margaritaville” in 1977 was his only Top 10 hit but it took on a life of its own over the years, sparking a legion of fans affectionately referred to as “Parrotheads.” There were also bestselling books, a Broadway musical, Margaritaville restaurants, resorts, and other ventures.

According to his website, Buffett was preparing to release a new record, and previewed songs weekly on Radio Margaritaville.

Buffett is survived by his wife and three children.