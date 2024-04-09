Rihanna Has ‘Ideas’ For New Album

It’s been eight years since Rihanna released her last album, “Anti.” Since that time, she’s done some collaborations, did a song for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” performed at the Super Bowl, had two sons, and kept busy with her fashion and beauty lines.

Still, fans are eagerly awaiting for new music from the superstar, referring to the next album as “R9.”

We now have a hint that it may be in the works!

Rihanna appears on the cover of Interview Magazine and said she is thinking about her return to music. “I have a lot of visual ideas,” she said. “It’s weird. My brain is working backward right now. I usually have the music first, and the music leads me into all of these visual opportunities, and now I’m having all of these visuals.”

Rihanna said she doesn’t have the songs for them yet, but she’s okay with that. “But maybe that’s the key, this time,” she said. “Maybe the visual ideas are leading me to the songs that I need to make.”

Rihanna’s producer James Fauntleroy told People Magazine in December that they were working together and had just been in the studio.

So keep your fingers crossed, RiRi fans!