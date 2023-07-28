Nicki Minaj & Snoop Dogg Coming to ‘Call of Duty’

‘Call of Duty’ is getting an upgrade for the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, adding Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg, and 21 Savage as playable characters!

Minaj will be the game’s first self-named female Operator, according to publisher Activision. Developers said Minaj’s appearance will reflect the persona in her most recent music video for the song “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.” Minaj’s avatar will have pink hair, wear a pink metallic dress, and carry a pink gun, fitting for the “Barbie World” rapper! Snoop’s avatar will wear all blue with a blue gun.

You may remember Minaj appeared in a 2022 commercial for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. That game went on to become the fastest-selling video game in the franchise, earning $1 billion in 10 days!

Call of Duty fans can also look forward to playing to the latest hip-hop music with the upcoming release of new War Track packs!

The season 5 update of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone will launch on August 2.