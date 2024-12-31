New Year’s Celebrations: Stay In Or Go Out?

A new poll shows an overwhelming number of Americans plan to ring in 2025 at home this year!

The survey was done by The Associated Press-NORC Research Center.

Among the key findings:

72% said they will celebrate the New Year at home

21% said they would celebrate at a friend or family member’s home

5% said they would celebrate at a bar, restaurant, or event

The survey also examined New Year’s Resolutions. About 54% of adults said they would make at least one resolution, with health or exercise being the most common response at 50%.

Money and losing weight tied at 43%. Improving mental health was at 41%.

Keeping resolutions is a different matter entirely – experts suggest writing them down, setting short-term goals so you can celebrate small achievements, and staying flexible are keys to success!

OK, now back to the celebrating… there are 39 time zones in the world, so in some places it’s already 2025! CNN has a neat tracker showing how the celebrations are unfolding around the globe.

More than a million people are expected to pack Times Square to watch the ball drop… you can watch from home on many different channels. “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” will begin at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

“New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen” will air on CNN starting at 8 p.m. ET, and they can once again drink booze live on the air!

CBS will air “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” with Keith Urban hosting starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.

On NBC, Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb will host a two-hour primetime special “A Toast to 2024” from 9-11 p.m. ET.

You could also just watch the ball drop online at the Times Square NY website!

However you choose to celebrate, hope you have a great end to 2024, and a wonderful beginning to 2025!