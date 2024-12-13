Nelly’s Telling You Where the Party At!

Nelly is going on tour next year!

His “Where the Party At” World Tour will hit the road beginning in March 2025 for 54 tour dates across four continents.

Special guests include Chingy, Ja Rule, Eve, Jermaine Dupri, Fabulous, and St. Lunatics.

The tour will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Nelly’s debut album, Country Grammar, released in 2000. It featured the hit song “Ride Wit Me,” among others.

The biggest surprise with Nelly’s tour announcement is that it doesn’t to include his hometown of St. Louis – at least not yet!

We’re thinking his wife Ashanti and new son may even join him at some point?

You can see the full list of tour dates and get ticket links on Nelly’s official website.