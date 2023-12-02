Must Watch: “Pure Pop Heaven”

Forty years ago, Michael Jackson was determined to have the best-selling album of all time.

He did it.

“Thriller” remains the best-selling album of all time around the globe. It was released in November 1982, and today marks exactly 40 years since the release of the groundbreaking music video for the title song.

To mark the occasion, the Showtime documentary “Thriller 40” premieres today on the streaming service Paramount+ and airs tonight at 7 p.m. on Showtime.

“Thriller 40” is said to be an upbeat celebration of the making of the “Thriller” album. It was indeed one of the most influential records in music history with SEVEN Top 10 singles.



The new documentary takes us through Jackson’s early days with with the Jackson 5 in Gary, Indiana, through his hugely successful solo career.

Viewers will hear Jackson in an audio recording detailing his desire and determination for “Thriller.”

“I wanted to do something that was so powerful, so strong. My attitude was, I wanted the biggest selling album of all time. … I wanted to perfect perfection.”

“Thriller 40” also features present-day interviews about Jackson’s impact with Mary J. Blige, will.i.am, Usher, Mark Ronson, and many more.

The Chicago Sun-Times described it as “pure pop heaven,” so count us in!