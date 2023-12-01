It’s National Christmas Lights Day!

Bet you didn’t know today is National Christmas Lights Day!

Yes, it’s a real thing and it’s been celebrated since the early 2000s. It’s one of the most popular holiday traditions, whether it’s doing the actual decorating or driving around looking at the decorating!

If you haven’t put yours up yet, the folks at Good Housekeeping conducted extensive tests and found the best lights for your buck! You can find that list here.

We should also note that most online surveys show that warm or cool white bulbs are the most popular, as opposed to multi-colored strands of lights.

And it’s no accident that TODAY is National Christmas Lights Day – many people say the switch should never flip before December 1!

In honor of the holiday, here are some favorite “light” moments from holiday movies!