Most Popular Christmas Toys of the 2000s
Dear Santa,
I’ve been so good this year! I would really like for you to bring me a Webkinz, pretty please!
We all had that one item on our Christmas lists that we just had to have! Whether it was the year’s hottest toy, the latest gadget, or the coolest shirt, there’s nothing better than waking up on Christmas morning to find out if your wish had been granted.
We found a list of the most popular Christmas toys of the 2000s… and wow, does it bring back some memories! Take a look and see if any of the items were on your (or your kids’) list!
2000: Razor scooter
2001: Bratz or Harry Potter Lego sets
2002: Beyblade
2003: Robosapien
2004: Puppy Surprise
2005: Webkinz
2006: Nintendo Wii
2007: iPod Touch
2008: Littlest Pet Shop
2009: Silly Bands
2010: Monster High Dolls
2011: Leap Pad Explorer
2012: Wii U
2013: Tekno the Robotic Puppy
2014: Frozen dolls, Pieface game, or Rainbow Loom
2015: Star Wars BB-8 droid
That’s quite the list! We had forgotten all about the Puppy Surprise and Silly Bands! And, we are breaking out Pieface right now to play again over the holidays!