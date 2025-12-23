with Chris Cruise


Most Popular Christmas Toys of the 2000s

Luke Rattigan ,13, rides his Razor scooter on the half pipe Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024 at the newly-opened Artist Walk Skate Park in Riverside under the Fuller Warren Bridge in Jacksonville, Fla. The park cost $8.8 million.

Dear Santa,
I’ve been so good this year! I would really like for you to bring me a Webkinz, pretty please!

We all had that one item on our Christmas lists that we just had to have! Whether it was the year’s hottest toy, the latest gadget, or the coolest shirt, there’s nothing better than waking up on Christmas morning to find out if your wish had been granted.

We found a list of the most popular Christmas toys of the 2000s… and wow, does it bring back some memories! Take a look and see if any of the items were on your (or your kids’) list!

2000: Razor scooter

2001: Bratz or Harry Potter Lego sets

2002: Beyblade

2003: Robosapien

2004: Puppy Surprise

2005: Webkinz

2006: Nintendo Wii

2007: iPod Touch

2008: Littlest Pet Shop

2009: Silly Bands

2010: Monster High Dolls

2011: Leap Pad Explorer

2012: Wii U

2013: Tekno the Robotic Puppy

2014: Frozen dolls, Pieface game, or Rainbow Loom

2015: Star Wars BB-8 droid

That’s quite the list! We had forgotten all about the Puppy Surprise and Silly Bands! And, we are breaking out Pieface right now to play again over the holidays!

