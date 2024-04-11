Missy Elliott’s First Headlining Tour With Special Guests

Missy Elliott is going to “Work It” this summer on her first headlining tour – ever!

She just announced her “Out of This World – The Missy Elliott Experience 2024 North American” arena tour will kick off July 4 in Vancouver and will stop in cities all across the country before ending August 22 in Rosemont, Illinois.

Elliott said in a statement that “Fans have been asking me to tour forever but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big, and I had to do it with family! So get ready to be taken OUT OF THIS WORLD with me, Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland! We can’t wait to share this experience with the fans!”

Elliott also shared a teaser clip featuring her touring buddies – and it’s getting us excited for the show!

Elliott is the first female Hip Hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, she’s won four Grammys, and sold 40 million records worldwide.

General onsale for the tour starts Friday, April 12, at 10 a.m. You can get tickets and see all the tour dates on her website.