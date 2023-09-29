Listen To *NSYNC’s New Song!

*NSYNC is in a “Better Place” these days, and their new song proves it!

The group’s new song just dropped and it’s catchy, danceable, smoothly harmonic… everything you’d expect from *NSYNC’s first new song together in 20 years!

The new song is on the soundtrack of the upcoming “Trolls Band Together” movie, out in November.

Of the new song, Justin Timberlake said they wanted to give fans “something that felt not necessarily nostalgic but familiar.”

We think they accomplished it – take a listen and we bet you’ll be grooving to the beat!