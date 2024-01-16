Janet Jackson Extends Tour

Janet Jackson wants to bring even more of her fans together again!

Jackson just announced she is extending her “Together Again Tour” by adding 35 more dates in 2024!

The “Rhythm Nation” singer will perform June 4 in Palm Desert, California, and then go to Boston, Detroit, and New Orleans, before ending in Phoenix on July 30.

A news release said Nelly will join the tour as special guest.

Presale for the new batch of dates will begin Wednesday, January 17 and public onsale will start Friday, January 19 at LiveNation.com. You’ll also find the entire list of tour dates on the site.

Jackson first kicked off her Together Again Tour in April 2023 in Hollywood, Florida, her first tour in nearly four years.