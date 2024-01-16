Elton John Achieves EGOT Status

Elton John is now a member of the elite EGOT club after winning an Emmy Award for his concert special “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium.”

EGOT is the acronym for reserved for those who have won all four prestigious awards – the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. John is the 19th member of the club, joining stars like Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Rita Moreno, Whoopi Goldberg, and Audrey Hepburn.

John was not present at last night’s Emmy Award ceremony, but his husband David Furnish accepted on his behalf and relayed this message from John: “I am incredibly humbled to be joining the unbelievably talented group of EGOT winners tonight. The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world. Tonight is a testament tot he power of the arts and the joy that it brings to all our lives. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, I am incredibly grateful.”

John is said to be recuperating at home in England after having a knee replacement surgery.

As for his other awards, John is a six-time Grammy Award winner. He has won two Oscars for Best Original Song, in 1995 for “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” from “The Lion King” and again in 2020 for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman.”

He won a Tony in 2000 for Best Original Score for the play “Aida.”

Congratulations, Elton John!