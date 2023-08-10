It’s one of those “fauxlidays,” but it’s also the perfect excuse to enjoy a favorite summer treat!

It’s National S’mores Day, which of course means grabbing the graham crackers, marshmallows, and chocolate!

We all know s’mores are awesome and the perfect thing to do when sitting around a campfire. But have you tried these different and delicious variations of the classic s’more?

Salted Caramel S’mores. Use all the regular ingredients of a s’more, but add in some caramel sauce and flaky sea salt to kick it up a notch! Chocolate Chip Cookie Nutella S’mores. Replace the graham cracker with two chocolate chip cookies, and replace the chocolate with Nutella. Candy Bar S’mores. Use a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, Milky Way, Snickers, Kit Kat, any candy bar in place of the chocolate! Roasted Berry S’mores. We found this idea on a blog and wow, it sounds amazing! Use Stroop waffles instead of graham crackers and add in roasted berries, too! Candied Bacon S’mores. Use dark chocolate instead of milk chocolate and add in a small piece of candied bacon. Just sprinkle bacon with brown sugar, bake at 375°F for about 15-25 minutes, and you have candied bacon!

There you go, five different ideas to take your s’mores game up a notch! Which one will you try?