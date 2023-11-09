Happy Scrapple Day! Wait, What?!?

It’s National Scrapple Day!

It’s not a typo, as I thought it might be Scrabble Day… no, there really is such a thing as scrapple.

You may know about it, and you may not, depending on where you live!

Scrapple, as it turns out, is pretty well known in Mid-Atlantic states – think Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia.

It’s the first pork food invented in America. It’s pork scraps mixed with buckwheat flour, cornmeal, and spices. The meat is formed in a loaf, sliced, and pan fried until crispy. A lot of people eat it on a sandwich or for breakfast and they say it’s delicious!

You’ve heard the saying “waste not, want not.” Well, that’s how scrapple came to be. Hungry, hardworking German immigrants didn’t want anything to go to waste, so they came up with scrapple.

Today, scrapple can be made with turkey or beef, and many different variations have started popping up on restaurant menus. In Delaware, First State Brewing came up with a scrapple cheesesteak sandwich, complete with a five-cheese fondue topping. Pizza joints offer scrapple as a topping, and a bagel place has a special scrapple bagel sandwich!

If you’re feeling like you want to try and create this culinary adventure in your own kitchen, here’s a recipe!