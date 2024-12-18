with Chris Cruise


Happy Birthday, Christina Aguilera!

Christina Aguilera
Sept. 16, 2007; Los Angeles, CA, USA; 59th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards -- Tony Bennett and Christina Aguilera on stage at the Shrine Auditorium at the 59th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY NETWORK

Happy Birthday to Christina Aguilera! The singer/songwriter/TV personality is 44 today!

She rose to fame in 1999 with songs like “What a Girl Wants,” “Genie in a Bottle,” and “Come On Over Baby (All I Want Is You),” followed by her 2000s work including “Dirrty,” “Beautiful,” “Lady Marmalade,” and more!

Aguilera surprised fans at a Sabrina Carpenter concert last month when she came out on stage to perform “Ain’t No Other Man.”

Aguilera seems have to have found a fan in Carpenter, as the two also teamed up in October for a special rendition of “What a Girl Wants” to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Aguilera’s self-titled album.

Happy 44th birthday to Christina Aguilera!

