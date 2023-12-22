Christina Aguilera Gives Sneak Peek at Vegas Residency

Christina Aguilera will be ringing in the New Year with a new residency in Las Vegas!

The “What A Girl Wants” singer will kick off her performances at the Venetian’s Voltaire venue on December 30. Right now, Aguilera is scheduled to conclude on March 2.

“I look forward to bringing Las Vegas a new show that fuses music, sophistication and art in ways I have never performed before,” Aguilera said in a statement. “What I love about the intimacy at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort is how up-close-and-personal I can be with the audience… a truly modern twist on the performance experience.”

Aguilera posted a short clip to her Instagram account, performing her song “Guy What Takes Him Time.”

This will be Aguilera’s second Vegas residency. She performed for 10 months from May 2019 to March 2020 at the Zappos Theater.

On the off nights when Aguilera is not performing, the Venetian will host Kylie Minogue’s Vegas residency.