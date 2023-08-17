Britney Spears’ Husband Files For Divorce

Actor and model Sam Asghari has filed for divorce from Britney Spears, according to multiple sources. TMZ broke news of their split on Wednesday, and ET broke news of the divorce filing Wednesday night.

TMZ reported the decision to end things came after Asghari confronted Spears over rumors that she had cheated on him, sparking a big blowup. Asghari has already moved out of their home.

The two married in June 2022, six years after they met on the set of her music video for “Slumber Party.”

Spears does have a prenuptial agreement in place, but TMZ reported that Asghari may contest it.

So far, Spears hasn’t commented on the separation or divorce filing, but did post on Instagram that she is looking to buy a horse!

“Friends” of Spears are chiming in on the split, worrying that she has lost her entire support system with the split from Asghari. She is currently estranged from her family – mother, father, brother, and sister – and her two sons have moved to Hawaii without saying goodbye.

Spears remains one of the most successful singers in the world. Known as the “Princess of Pop,” she helped revive teen pop during the late 1990s and early 2000s.