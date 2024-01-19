ANOTHER Awesome Summer Concert Tour

Get ready to see Melissa Etheridge back on the road!

The rocker announced her 2024 I’m Not Broken tour with 25 stops across the country.

Etheridge will perform solo for the first few dates starting in March, and then in July, Jewel and Indigo Girls will join her as co-headliners.

The tour wraps in October.

You can find a full list of tour dates on her website.

The tour name, I’m Not Broken, may refer to the grief she felt over the death of her son. Beckett died in 2020 from an opioid overdose, and Etheridge opened up about the loss in her bestselling memoir, “Talking to My Angels.”