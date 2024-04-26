A New Era on the Eras Tour?

She is now in her “Tortured Poets Department” era… so it makes sense that Taylor Swift would add the era to “The Eras Tour!”

She sparked speculation that she would do just that with a new short video uploaded to YouTube!

It shows her rehearsing for tour, set to the new song “Fortnight.” That seems to be a pretty strong indication that Swift will add at least a song or two from “The Tortured Poets Department” to her setlist.

It starts back up May 9 in Paris and goes to Spain, Sweden, Portugal, Ireland, the United Kingdom… she comes back to the United States in October for stops in Miami, New Orleans, and Miami.

The new album is breaking all kinds of records. It became the first album to ever hit one billion Spotify streams in a single week. It also became the platform’s most-streamed album in a single day, with 300 million streams. And, the lead single “Fortnight” became the most-streamed song in a single day on April 19.