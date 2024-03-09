2024 Oscars: What You Need To Know

The 96th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday in Los Angeles. Hollywood will roll out the red carpet to honor the year’s best movies and the people who made them.

We love a good awards show – and this year’s promises to be pretty good after an eventful year at the theater!

So let’s take a look at the five things you need to know before tuning in!

#1 When and where to watch?

The Awards will be televised live on ABC starting at 7 p.m. ET. That’s an hour earlier than usual. There will also be the usual red carpet arrival shows on the entertainment channels if you want to get a sneak peek at all the fashion picks! Jimmy Kimmel is hosting for the fourth time.

#2 Who’s nominated?

Ten movies are up for Best Picture this year. It’s quite the vast array of nominees, with box office queen “Barbie” again competing with “Oppenheimer.” You can find the full list here.

#3 Who are the front-runners?

Speaking of “Oppenheimer,” it’s generally considered the one to beat when it comes to Best Picture. “Barbie” won the box office match, “Oppenheimer” seems likely to win the Oscar. Best Supporting Actress seems likely to go to Da’Vine Joy Randolph, as she has won a Golden Globe, a Critics’ Choice Award, a BAFTA and a Screen Actors Guild Award for her work in the movie “The Holdovers.”

#4 Who’s presenting?

The list of presenters is out and it of course includes last year’s winners, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Ke Huy Quan, and Michelle Yeoh. Also on the list are Jennifer Lawrence, Rita Moreno, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, Dwayne Johnson, Kate McKinnon, Zendaya, Steven Spielberg, Sally Field, and Melissa McCarthy.

#5 Who’s performing?

We will also be treated to live performances of the five nominees for Best Song.

Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson (“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”)

Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell (“What Was I Made For” from “Barbie”)

Becky G (“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”)

Jon Batiste (“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”)

Scott George and the Osage Singers (“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”)

Eilish won the Grammy this year, so she’s considered the favorite for Best Song. We will find out Sunday night on ABC!