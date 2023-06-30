Vacation With The Backstreet Boys!

The Backstreet Boys are getting together for a little fun in the sun, and the best part is, YOU’RE invited!

The Boys just announced Backstreet’s Back at the Beach, an all-inclusive concert vacation in Cancun, Mexico. They say it’s the dream itinerary to celebrate the group’s 30th anniversary!

The event will feature two nights of Backstreet Boys performances on the beach, including their DNA show and a 30-for-30 performance in which the group will perform a set entirely chosen by fans.

The trip will take place at Moon Palace Cancun from April 18 to 21, 2024. The Backstreet Boys and their fans will take over the entire resort with daily pool parties, themed activities, and more! You can attend a tequila and guacamole tasting with Howie Dorough, dance to a DJ set by Kevin Richardson, karaoke with AJ McLean, play in a beach volleyball tournament with Nick Carter, and check out a special variety show featuring Brian Littrell and his family!

And as if The Boys weren’t enough reason to go, Jason Derulo, Eric Cubeecchee, and DJ YO-C will be there too!

Travel packages go on sale to the public July 7th at 1pm EDT, HERE.

The Boys also just announced that everyone who purchases a vacation package has the chance to win a Golden Ticket. Thirty winners will be randomly selected to win a Golden Ticket, which will give access to a 30-minute happy hour and meet & greet with the boys.

If you think The Boys are “Larger Than Life,” “Quit Playing Games” and get your tickets!