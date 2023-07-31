Pee Wee forever.

An iconic character actor who left an indelible mark on pop culture has passed.

Paul Reubens, the man behind “Pee Wee Herman,” died Sunday after a private battle with cancer. In an instagram post from his team, he shared that he had battled the disease for the past six years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pee-wee Herman (@peeweeherman)

While his post-Pee Wee life involved several run-ins with the law for indecent exposure and possession of indecent materials, his public persona re-emerged in 2016 as he released “Pee-Wee’s Big Holiday,” direct to Netflix. The movie was a success, and brought his character to a new generation of fans.

The iconic show, character, and of course, THE SUITS, will live on in our hearts forever. Thank you for making a contribution to our youth, Paul, like no one else could.