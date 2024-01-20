New Music From Justin Timberlake

Fans have been waiting and anticipating – and now it’s finally happening! Justin Timberlake debuted a new song, teased a new album, and announced he’ll be a musical guest on “Saturday Night Live!”

Timberlake held his free concert in his hometown of Memphis last night. He debuted the new song “Selfish,” which is his first new solo material since 2018.

He also unveiled a trailer for his sixth album, “Everything I Thought It Was.” Timberlake had dropped clues on Instagram, posting “EITIW,” leaving fans wondering what the acronym stood for.

The trailer is narrated by actor Benicio Del Toro.

Timberlake will also appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday, January 25, and he will be the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” on January 27.

No official release date yet for the song “Selfish” or the new album, but we’ll keep you posted!