Top 250 Countdown

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Rank Artist Title

1 Eminem Lose Yourself

2 Nysnc Bye Bye Bye

3 Nelly Ride Wit Me

4 Britney Spears Oops…I Did It Again

5 Jimmy Eat World The Middle

6 Shaggy It Wasn't Me

7 50 Cent In Da Club

8 Justin Timberlake Sexy Back

9 Eminem The Real Slim Shady

10 Avril Lavigne Complicated

11 Nelly Country Grammer

12 Destiny's Child Jumpin Jumpin

13 Usher Yeah

14 Nsync It's Gonna Be Me

15 Nelly Hot In Herr

16 Linkin Park In The End

17 Eminem Without Me

18 Outkast Hey Ya

19 Fall Out Boy Sugar, We're Going Down

20 Flo Rida Low

21 Nelly Feat Kelly Rowland Dilemma

22 Taylor Swift We Are Never Getting Back Together

23 Lil Jon Get Low

24 Green Day Holiday

25 Snoop Dogg Drop It Like It's Hot

26 Beyonce Crazy In Love

27 The Killers Mr. Brightside

28 50 Cent Disco Inferno

29 Taylor Swift I Knew You Were Trouble

30 Panic At The Disco I Write Sins Not Tragedies

31 Carly Rae Jepsen Call Me Maybe

32 Jojo Too Little Too Late

33 Chris Brown Run It

34 Paramore Misery Business

35 Ja Rule Livin It Up

36 Taylor Swift You Belong With Me

37 Three Doors Down Kryptonite

38 Dnce Cake By The Ocean

39 Rihanna Sos

40 Evanescence Bring Me To Life

41 Nelly Air Force Ones

42 Mark Ronson Uptown Funk

43 Shaggy Angel

44 Fall Out Boy My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark

45 Jason Derulo Whatcha Say

46 Katy Perry I Kissed A Girl

47 Black Eyed Peas Where Is The Love

48 All American Rejects Gives You Hell

49 Miley Cyrus Party In The Usa

50 Beyonce Naughty Girl

51 Justin Bieber What Do You Mean

52 Pink So What

53 Outkast The Way You Move

54 Rihanna Umbrella

55 Baby Bash Suga Suga

56 Katy Perry California Girls

57 Chamillionaire Ridin Dirty

58 Usher Dj Got Us Fallin I Love

59 Kelis Milkshake

60 Taylor Swift Our Song

61 Chingy Right Thurr

62 Lady Gaga Just Dance

63 Rihanna We Found Love

64 T-Pain Buy You A Drank

65 Pink Raise Your Glass

66 J-Kwon Tipsy

67 Nico And Vinz Am I Wrong

68 Ciara Goodies

69 Ti Whatever You Like

70 Eminem And Rihanna The Monster

71 Soulja Boy Crank That

72 Macklemore Thrift Shop

73 Bob Airplanes

74 Akon Don't Matter

75 Vanessa Carlton A Thousand Miles

76 Sean Paul Temperature

77 Christina/Pink/Etc. Lady Marmalade

78 Avril Lavigne Sk8Rboi

79 Ti Live Your Life

80 Akon Feat Snoop Dogg I Wanna Luv U

81 Pink Get The Party Started

82 Sweedish House Mafia Don't You Worry Child

83 Dj Snake & Lil Jon Turn Down For What

84 Rihanna Diamonds

85 Justin Timberlake Rock Your Body

86 Jojo Leave (Get Out)

87 Beyonce Irreplaceable

88 Christina Aguilera Dirty

89 Kelly Clarkson Miss Independent

90 Britney Spears Toxic

91 It Feels So Good Sonique

92 Pussycat Dolls Don't Cha

93 50 Cent 21 Questions

94 No Doubt Hella Good

95 Good Charlotte Lifestyles Of The Rich And Famous

96 Fergie Glamorous

97 Weezer Beverly Hills

98 Dj Sammy Heaven

99 Maroon 5 This Love

100 Justin Timberlake My Love

101 Bowling For Soup Girl All The Bad Guys Want

102 Rihanna Pon De Replay

103 Akon Smack That

104 Good Charlotte The Anthem

105 Usher Burn

106 Gwen Stefani Hollaback Girl

107 Black Eyed Peas Let's Get It Started

108 Fountains Of Wayne Stacy's Mom

109 Kelly Clarkson Since You've Been Gone

110 Nick Jonas Jealous

111 Ciara 1,2,Step

112 The Killers Somebody Told Me

113 Fall Out Boy Thanks For The Memories

114 Black Eyed Peas My Humps

115 Yellowcard Ocean Ave

116 Pink U + Ur Hand

117 Beyonce Baby Boy

118 Blink 182 I Miss You

119 Fergie Clumsy

120 Fat Joe/Ja Rule/Ashanti What's Luv

121 Gym Class Heros Cupid's Chokehold

122 Jesse Mccartney Beautiful Soul

123 Pussycat Dolls Buttons

124 Gorillaz Feel Good Inc

125 Jay-Z/Beyonce Bonnie & Clyde

126 Sean Paul Get Busy

127 Neyo So Sick

128 Mario Let Me Love You

129 All American Rejects Move Along

130 Mary J Blige Family Affair

131 Sean Kingston Beautiful Girls

132 Beyonce Single Ladies

133 Dj Snake/Justin Bieber Let Me Love You

134 Chingy Holidae Inn

135 Timbaland Apologize

136 Jennifer Lopez Jenny From The Block

137 Usher U Remind Me

138 Owl City F. Carly Rae Jepsen Good Time

139 Destiny's Child Survivor

140 Ja Rule/Ashanti Always On Time

141 Nina Sky Move Ya Body

142 Katy Perry Firework

143 Eminem Feat D12 My Band

144 Lady Gaga Bad Romance

145 Timbaland The Way I Are

146 David Guetta Titanium

147 Eve Feat Gwen Let Me Blow Ya Mind

148 Macklemore Can't Hold Us

149 Petey Pablo Freek-A-Leek

150 Katy Perry Teenage Dream

151 Nsync Girlfriend

152 Lady Gaga Poker Face

153 Trick Daddy Let's Go

154 Taylor Swift Love Story

155 Black Eyed Peas Boom Boom Pow

156 Chris Brown Forever

157 Ja Rule & Ashanti Mesmerize

158 Katy Perry E.T.

159 Natasha Beddingfield Pocketful Of Sunshine

160 Messy Elliot Get Ur Freak On

161 Rihanna Disturbia

162 Owl City Fireflies

163 Crazy Town Butterfly

164 Metro Station Shake It

165 Katy Perry Last Friday Night

166 Flo Rida /Cia Wild Ones

167 Kevin Rudolf Let It Rock

168 Eminem/Rihann Love The Way You Lie

169 Enrique Iglesias I Like It

170 Lorde Royals

171 Bruno Mars The Lazy Song

172 Nicki Minaj Super Bass

173 Gym Class Heroes Stereo Hearts

174 Amy Winhouse Rehab

175 Chris Brown Yeah 3X

176 Calvin Harris Feel So Closed

177 Far East Movement Like A G6

178 Chris Brown Yeah 3X

179 Rihanna Rude Boy

180 Pink Blow Me One Last Kiss

181 Jay Sean Down

182 Neon Trees Everybody Talks

183 Meghan Trainor All About That Bass

184 Ti Dead And Gone

185 Usher Omg

186 Icona Pop I Love It

187 Taio Cruz Break Your Heart

188 Walk The Moon Shut Up And Dance

189 Avicci Wake Me Up

190 Ed Sheeran Don't

191 Jay-Z/Keys Empire State Of Mind

192 Paramore Still Into You

193 Tatu All The Things

194 Jamie Foxx Blame It

195 Bob Nothing On You

196 Neighbourhood Sweater Weather

197 Iyaz Replay

198 Rihanna Only Girl In The World

199 Paramore Ain't It Fun

200 Taio Cruz Dynamite

201 Young Money Bedrock

202 Drake Hold On We're Going Home

203 Pitbull Give Me Everything

204 Clean Bandit Rather Be

205 Justin Timberlake What Goes Around Comes Around

206 Jason Derulo Talk Dirty

207 Ashlee Simpson Pieces Of Me

208 Ariana Grande Problem

209 Black Eyed Peas I Just Can't Get Enough

210 Natasha Beddingfield Unwritten

211 Pitbull Time Of Our Lives

212 Omi Cheerleader

213 Kelly Clarkson Behind These Hazel Eyes

214 50 Cent Candy Shop

215 Weeknd Can't Feel My Face

216 Major Lazer Lean On

217 Hoobastank The Reason

218 Ashanti Foolish

219 Avril Lavigne Girlfriend

220 Kesha Tik Tok

221 Disclosure Latch

222 Destiny's Child Bills Bills Bills

223 No Doubt It's My Life

224 Jessie J Bang Bang

225 Train Hey Soul Sister

226 Rihanna F. Drake Work

227 Fergie Fergalicious

228 Justin Bieber Sorry

229 Lmfao Party Rock Anthem

230 Beyonce Halo

231 Green Day Boulevard Of Broken Dreams

232 Black Eyed Peas Pump It

233 Iggy Azalea Fancy

234 Jennifer Lopez Love Don't Cost A Thing

235 50 Cent Magic Stick

236 Usher U Got It Bad

237 Fifth Harmony Work From Home

238 Bruno Mars Just Thr Way You Are

239 Nicki Minaj Starships

240 Nelly Furtado Promiscuous

241 Dr. Dre/Eminem Forgot About Dre

242 Kelly Clarkson Stronger

243 Blu Cantrel Hit Em Up Style

244 Jason Derulo Ridin' Solo

245 Pink Just Like A Pill

246 Black Eyed Peas I Gotta Feelin

247 Shakira Hips Don't Lie

248 Lady Gaga Born This Way

249 Ninedays Absolutely (Story Of A Girl)