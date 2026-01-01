Top 250 Countdown
Click here to listen to the replay!
Rank
Artist
Title
1
Eminem
Lose Yourself
2
Nysnc
Bye Bye Bye
3
Nelly
Ride Wit Me
4
Britney Spears
Oops…I Did It Again
5
Jimmy Eat World
The Middle
6
Shaggy
It Wasn't Me
7
50 Cent
In Da Club
8
Justin Timberlake
Sexy Back
9
Eminem
The Real Slim Shady
10
Avril Lavigne
Complicated
11
Nelly
Country Grammer
12
Destiny's Child
Jumpin Jumpin
13
Usher
Yeah
14
Nsync
It's Gonna Be Me
15
Nelly
Hot In Herr
16
Linkin Park
In The End
17
Eminem
Without Me
18
Outkast
Hey Ya
19
Fall Out Boy
Sugar, We're Going Down
20
Flo Rida
Low
21
Nelly Feat Kelly Rowland
Dilemma
22
Taylor Swift
We Are Never Getting Back Together
23
Lil Jon
Get Low
24
Green Day
Holiday
25
Snoop Dogg
Drop It Like It's Hot
26
Beyonce
Crazy In Love
27
The Killers
Mr. Brightside
28
50 Cent
Disco Inferno
29
Taylor Swift
I Knew You Were Trouble
30
Panic At The Disco
I Write Sins Not Tragedies
31
Carly Rae Jepsen
Call Me Maybe
32
Jojo
Too Little Too Late
33
Chris Brown
Run It
34
Paramore
Misery Business
35
Ja Rule
Livin It Up
36
Taylor Swift
You Belong With Me
37
Three Doors Down
Kryptonite
38
Dnce
Cake By The Ocean
39
Rihanna
Sos
40
Evanescence
Bring Me To Life
41
Nelly
Air Force Ones
42
Mark Ronson
Uptown Funk
43
Shaggy
Angel
44
Fall Out Boy
My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark
45
Jason Derulo
Whatcha Say
46
Katy Perry
I Kissed A Girl
47
Black Eyed Peas
Where Is The Love
48
All American Rejects
Gives You Hell
49
Miley Cyrus
Party In The Usa
50
Beyonce
Naughty Girl
51
Justin Bieber
What Do You Mean
52
Pink
So What
53
Outkast
The Way You Move
54
Rihanna
Umbrella
55
Baby Bash
Suga Suga
56
Katy Perry
California Girls
57
Chamillionaire
Ridin Dirty
58
Usher
Dj Got Us Fallin I Love
59
Kelis
Milkshake
60
Taylor Swift
Our Song
61
Chingy
Right Thurr
62
Lady Gaga
Just Dance
63
Rihanna
We Found Love
64
T-Pain
Buy You A Drank
65
Pink
Raise Your Glass
66
J-Kwon
Tipsy
67
Nico And Vinz
Am I Wrong
68
Ciara
Goodies
69
Ti
Whatever You Like
70
Eminem And Rihanna
The Monster
71
Soulja Boy
Crank That
72
Macklemore
Thrift Shop
73
Bob
Airplanes
74
Akon
Don't Matter
75
Vanessa Carlton
A Thousand Miles
76
Sean Paul
Temperature
77
Christina/Pink/Etc.
Lady Marmalade
78
Avril Lavigne
Sk8Rboi
79
Ti
Live Your Life
80
Akon Feat Snoop Dogg
I Wanna Luv U
81
Pink
Get The Party Started
82
Sweedish House Mafia
Don't You Worry Child
83
Dj Snake & Lil Jon
Turn Down For What
84
Rihanna
Diamonds
85
Justin Timberlake
Rock Your Body
86
Jojo
Leave (Get Out)
87
Beyonce
Irreplaceable
88
Christina Aguilera
Dirty
89
Kelly Clarkson
Miss Independent
90
Britney Spears
Toxic
91
It Feels So Good
Sonique
92
Pussycat Dolls
Don't Cha
93
50 Cent
21 Questions
94
No Doubt
Hella Good
95
Good Charlotte
Lifestyles Of The Rich And Famous
96
Fergie
Glamorous
97
Weezer
Beverly Hills
98
Dj Sammy
Heaven
99
Maroon 5
This Love
100
Justin Timberlake
My Love
101
Bowling For Soup
Girl All The Bad Guys Want
102
Rihanna
Pon De Replay
103
Akon
Smack That
104
Good Charlotte
The Anthem
105
Usher
Burn
106
Gwen Stefani
Hollaback Girl
107
Black Eyed Peas
Let's Get It Started
108
Fountains Of Wayne
Stacy's Mom
109
Kelly Clarkson
Since You've Been Gone
110
Nick Jonas
Jealous
111
Ciara
1,2,Step
112
The Killers
Somebody Told Me
113
Fall Out Boy
Thanks For The Memories
114
Black Eyed Peas
My Humps
115
Yellowcard
Ocean Ave
116
Pink
U + Ur Hand
117
Beyonce
Baby Boy
118
Blink 182
I Miss You
119
Fergie
Clumsy
120
Fat Joe/Ja Rule/Ashanti
What's Luv
121
Gym Class Heros
Cupid's Chokehold
122
Jesse Mccartney
Beautiful Soul
123
Pussycat Dolls
Buttons
124
Gorillaz
Feel Good Inc
125
Jay-Z/Beyonce
Bonnie & Clyde
126
Sean Paul
Get Busy
127
Neyo
So Sick
128
Mario
Let Me Love You
129
All American Rejects
Move Along
130
Mary J Blige
Family Affair
131
Sean Kingston
Beautiful Girls
132
Beyonce
Single Ladies
133
Dj Snake/Justin Bieber
Let Me Love You
134
Chingy
Holidae Inn
135
Timbaland
Apologize
136
Jennifer Lopez
Jenny From The Block
137
Usher
U Remind Me
138
Owl City F. Carly Rae Jepsen
Good Time
139
Destiny's Child
Survivor
140
Ja Rule/Ashanti
Always On Time
141
Nina Sky
Move Ya Body
142
Katy Perry
Firework
143
Eminem Feat D12
My Band
144
Lady Gaga
Bad Romance
145
Timbaland
The Way I Are
146
David Guetta
Titanium
147
Eve Feat Gwen
Let Me Blow Ya Mind
148
Macklemore
Can't Hold Us
149
Petey Pablo
Freek-A-Leek
150
Katy Perry
Teenage Dream
151
Nsync
Girlfriend
152
Lady Gaga
Poker Face
153
Trick Daddy
Let's Go
154
Taylor Swift
Love Story
155
Black Eyed Peas
Boom Boom Pow
156
Chris Brown
Forever
157
Ja Rule & Ashanti
Mesmerize
158
Katy Perry
E.T.
159
Natasha Beddingfield
Pocketful Of Sunshine
160
Messy Elliot
Get Ur Freak On
161
Rihanna
Disturbia
162
Owl City
Fireflies
163
Crazy Town
Butterfly
164
Metro Station
Shake It
165
Katy Perry
Last Friday Night
166
Flo Rida /Cia
Wild Ones
167
Kevin Rudolf
Let It Rock
168
Eminem/Rihann
Love The Way You Lie
169
Enrique Iglesias
I Like It
170
Lorde
Royals
171
Bruno Mars
The Lazy Song
172
Nicki Minaj
Super Bass
173
Gym Class Heroes
Stereo Hearts
174
Amy Winhouse
Rehab
175
Chris Brown
Yeah 3X
176
Calvin Harris
Feel So Closed
177
Far East Movement
Like A G6
178
Chris Brown
Yeah 3X
179
Rihanna
Rude Boy
180
Pink
Blow Me One Last Kiss
181
Jay Sean
Down
182
Neon Trees
Everybody Talks
183
Meghan Trainor
All About That Bass
184
Ti
Dead And Gone
185
Usher
Omg
186
Icona Pop
I Love It
187
Taio Cruz
Break Your Heart
188
Walk The Moon
Shut Up And Dance
189
Avicci
Wake Me Up
190
Ed Sheeran
Don't
191
Jay-Z/Keys
Empire State Of Mind
192
Paramore
Still Into You
193
Tatu
All The Things
194
Jamie Foxx
Blame It
195
Bob
Nothing On You
196
Neighbourhood
Sweater Weather
197
Iyaz
Replay
198
Rihanna
Only Girl In The World
199
Paramore
Ain't It Fun
200
Taio Cruz
Dynamite
201
Young Money
Bedrock
202
Drake
Hold On We're Going Home
203
Pitbull
Give Me Everything
204
Clean Bandit
Rather Be
205
Justin Timberlake
What Goes Around Comes Around
206
Jason Derulo
Talk Dirty
207
Ashlee Simpson
Pieces Of Me
208
Ariana Grande
Problem
209
Black Eyed Peas
I Just Can't Get Enough
210
Natasha Beddingfield
Unwritten
211
Pitbull
Time Of Our Lives
212
Omi
Cheerleader
213
Kelly Clarkson
Behind These Hazel Eyes
214
50 Cent
Candy Shop
215
Weeknd
Can't Feel My Face
216
Major Lazer
Lean On
217
Hoobastank
The Reason
218
Ashanti
Foolish
219
Avril Lavigne
Girlfriend
220
Kesha
Tik Tok
221
Disclosure
Latch
222
Destiny's Child
Bills Bills Bills
223
No Doubt
It's My Life
224
Jessie J
Bang Bang
225
Train
Hey Soul Sister
226
Rihanna F. Drake
Work
227
Fergie
Fergalicious
228
Justin Bieber
Sorry
229
Lmfao
Party Rock Anthem
230
Beyonce
Halo
231
Green Day
Boulevard Of Broken Dreams
232
Black Eyed Peas
Pump It
233
Iggy Azalea
Fancy
234
Jennifer Lopez
Love Don't Cost A Thing
235
50 Cent
Magic Stick
236
Usher
U Got It Bad
237
Fifth Harmony
Work From Home
238
Bruno Mars
Just Thr Way You Are
239
Nicki Minaj
Starships
240
Nelly Furtado
Promiscuous
241
Dr. Dre/Eminem
Forgot About Dre
242
Kelly Clarkson
Stronger
243
Blu Cantrel
Hit Em Up Style
244
Jason Derulo
Ridin' Solo
245
Pink
Just Like A Pill
246
Black Eyed Peas
I Gotta Feelin
247
Shakira
Hips Don't Lie
248
Lady Gaga
Born This Way
249
Ninedays
Absolutely (Story Of A Girl)
250
Justin Timberlake
Summer Love