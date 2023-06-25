Wham! Documentary Is a Must-see!

Today we remember British pop artist and 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, George Michael, on what would have been his 60th birthday!

Fans will soon have the perfect way to celebrate his life, music, and career with the release of the new Wham! documentary on Netflix.

It tells the story of how school pals George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley came together to form one of the most iconic pop duos of all time.

Wham! only lasted from 1982 to 1986, but saw a rapid rise to fame with songs like “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” “Last Christmas,” and “Freedom.”

The new documentary comes from director Chris Smith, the man behind Tiger King and the upcoming Robert Downey Jr documentary.

The film features never-before-seen footage and photos – many from Ridgeley’s mother’s scrapbooks!

It also tells Wham!’s story primarily through the use of off-screen voices, most of which are from George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley.

One critic noted that it becomes clear pretty quickly how talented George Michael was.

Michael died on Christmas Day in 2016 at the age of 53 from heart failure.

Watch the Wham! documentary trailer here and then look for the full documentary on Netflix starting July 5.