with Chris Cruise


Rapper Lil Jon Honors Late Son In Instagram Post

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Lil Jon performs at halftime of a game between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Rapper Lil Jon has confirmed the death of his son, Nathan Smith, calling him the kindest human being you could ever meet.

Smith was reported missing on February 3 in Milton, Georgia. Police said he ran out of his home on foot without his phone and may have been disoriented.

On February 6, police found a body in a pond near Smith’s home. Police said there was no indication of foul play.

Lil Jon posted a loving tribute on Instagram and thanked everyone for their support and prayers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LIL JON (@liljon)

He also shared another post expressing his deep sorrow at the loss of his son.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LIL JON (@liljon)

Condolences to Lil Jon and his family.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

Bad Bunny Brings Love And Special Guests To Super Bowl Halftime Show

Entertainment News

3 Doors Down Frontman Brad Arnold Has Died

Entertainment News

Mariah Carey Will Help Open 2026 Winter Olympics

Entertainment News

Facebook is 22 Today

More Stories

Kelly Clarkson’s Next Move

Throwback 2K Artists at the Grammys

‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Catherine…

The Grammys: When and What To Watch For

1 of 191