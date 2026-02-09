Rapper Lil Jon Honors Late Son In Instagram Post

Rapper Lil Jon has confirmed the death of his son, Nathan Smith, calling him the kindest human being you could ever meet.

Smith was reported missing on February 3 in Milton, Georgia. Police said he ran out of his home on foot without his phone and may have been disoriented.

On February 6, police found a body in a pond near Smith’s home. Police said there was no indication of foul play.

Lil Jon posted a loving tribute on Instagram and thanked everyone for their support and prayers.

He also shared another post expressing his deep sorrow at the loss of his son.

Condolences to Lil Jon and his family.