Man Burns Down Apartment While Playing “We Didn’t Start The Fire”

Billy Joel didn’t start the fire, but it looks like a Minnesota landlord did!

Police said Travis Carlson, 37, of Duluth, doused his own apartment complex with gasoline and set it on fire, while blasting Joel’s hit “We Didn’t Start The Fire”.

Carlson owns the duplex, and tenants reported hearing him smashing glass and breaking things around 3 a.m. on May 18.

Tenants said Carlson then knocked on their doors to tell them the building was on fire!

Carlson wasn’t there when officers arrived, but they heard his scorching soundtrack and after interviewing tenants, they tracked him down the next day and arrested him. He reportedly had fresh burns to his arms and legs.

A prosecutor said there may be some mental health or drug-related concerns with the defendant’s behavior. Carlson could face four years in prison if convicted.

We’re guessing this may be the first time the song “We Didn’t Start The Fire” will be entered into evidence in a criminal trial. It’s probably not a song you want to play when, well, setting a fire???

We could also add “Ring of Fire” by Johnny Cash, “Burning Down the House” by Talking Heads, and “Light My Fire” by the Doors to that list.

Future dumb criminals, take note!