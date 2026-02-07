with Chris Cruise


3 Doors Down Frontman Brad Arnold Has Died

Jan 30, 2011; Raleigh, NC, USA; Recording artist Brad Arnold (second left) of the band 3 Doors Down performs during the first intermission of the 2011 All Star game at RBC Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The lead singer and founder of the band 3 Doors Down, Brad Arnold, has died at the age of 47 after a battle with cancer.

A Facebook post from the band shared that he passed peacefully in his sleep, with his wife and family surrounding him.

Arnold revealed in a video to fans in May 2025 that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer.

One of the band’s best known songs is the 2000 hit “Kryptonite,” which Arnold wrote when he was 15 years old.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer.

